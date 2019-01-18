The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Marquette will hire up to nine new faculty members this academic year, Race and Ethnic Studies program

Alexa Jurado, News reporter|January 18, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette University will recruit up to nine faculty members during the 2018-’19 school year for its Race and Ethnic Studies program, announced in a news release Thursday. The program was announced in 2017, when five faculty members were hired. Each scholar brings expertise in fields that contribute to the curriculum.

The program is housed by Marquette’s College of Arts & Sciences. However, the cluster hire of faculty is a collaboration between the Office of the Provost, the College of Communication, the College of Education, and the College of Business Administration.

The RAES program supports interdisciplinary majors and minors in a number of fields. These include an Africana Studies major and minor; LatinX Studies minor; Arab and Muslim American Studies minor; Literatures of Diverse Cultures minor; and Culture, Health and Illness minor.

Cluster hiring for the program involves recruiting scholars into one or more departments based on shared interdisciplinary research interests. This is not only helping to establish the RAES program, but also to advance faculty diversity, according to the release. This is a key priority of Beyond Boundaries, a plan that sets into motion a strategic plan for Marquette’s future.

“To achieve diversity, equity and inclusive excellence at Marquette University, we must offer diverse areas of study, along with faculty whose backgrounds support it,” Acting Provost Kimo Ah Yun said. “We owe it to Marquette students to develop the best possible community of teachers and scholars on this important and complex topic, and these faculty represent this worthy initiative.”

According to the release, building a critical mass of scholars across disciplines at Marquette who study and teach about race, ethnicity and intersectionality — the ways in which systems of power and institutions impact marginalized populations — helps students within the community to understand and learn about societal change.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

MU hosts inaugural Leadership and Brotherhood Summit for young men of color
MU hosts inaugural Leadership and Brotherhood Summit for young men of color
$525K grant for green enzyme research given to professors
$525K grant for green enzyme research given to professors
Board of Trustees approves tuition increase
Board of Trustees approves tuition increase
$597,000 grant aides electrical and computer engineering research
$597,000 grant aides electrical and computer engineering research
Kohler CEO visits Marquette’s Business Leaders Forum
Kohler CEO visits Marquette’s Business Leaders Forum

Other stories filed under News

Online computing program moves up in US ranks

The Master of Science in Computing program was ranked No. 11 by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 list of Best Online Information Technolog...

‘White Privilege’ selected to perform at Kennedy Center of American College Theater Festival
‘White Privilege’ selected to perform at Kennedy Center of American College Theater Festival
Mike and Amy Lovell named community leaders of the year
Mike and Amy Lovell named community leaders of the year
New MUPD chief transitions into her role
New MUPD chief transitions into her role
FAFSA helps students afford higher education
FAFSA helps students afford higher education