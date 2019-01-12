Hauser becomes 50th player to reach 1,000 career points

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Junior forward Sam Hauser became the 50th player in program history to score at least 1000 points after scoring 13 points Saturday against Seton Hall.

With his first free throw of the game with 3:40 remaining, the Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native scored his 1,000th point. In 84 games played, Hauser has 1,003 points and sits at 50th on the team’s all-time leading scorers list behind Lloyd Walton, who played on the 1973-’76 team and scored 1,006 points.

The 6-foot-8 forward finished the day with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 shooting from the free-throw line but only had one 3-pointer. But that lone three gave him 198 career 3-pointers, surpassing Brian Wardle for ninth all-time in program history for threes made.

“I’m not going to look too much into it,” Hauser said. “It’s in the past now. So, (I) just have to keep going.”

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Seton Hall, junior Sam Hauser had 990 total points.

“People told me I was close. They didn’t tell me how close,” Hauser said. “I didn’t even know I got it during the game. … It’s just a cool accomplishment to have.”

Though Hauser didn’t have his highest scoring game, it was enough to propel him to reach the 1,000-point feat. Hauser’s four free throws came in the final four minutes of the game, which helped the Golden Eagles sneak away with a 70-66 victory over the Pirates to remain undefeated at Fiserv Forum.

“(Hauser) only thinks about one thing, and that’s winning,” Wojciechowski said. “That attitude since the day he’s stepped on campus has made our program leaps and bounds better.”

Hauser joins fellow junior guard Markus Howard as the two active players on Marquette’s roster with at least 1,000 career points. Howard has 1,543 career points after scoring another 26 Saturday led all scorers Saturday with 26 points and now sits at 16thall-time with 1,543 points.

“Those two kids have really been the pillars of our program and when you have pillars of your program you hope guys are really good players of course,” Wojciechowski said. “But you couldn’t hope for two more high-character kids than Markus and Sam.”