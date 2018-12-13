The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette hires new Title IX coordinator

Sydney Czyzon, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune|December 13, 2018

Marquette hires new Title IX coordinator

William Welburn (above) chaired the search committee that selected Kristen Leigh Kreple to serve as Marquette's next Title IX coordinator.

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Kristen Leigh Kreple, who served as the Title IX & Equity investigator at Stanford University since 2015, will become Marquette’s new Title IX coordinator beginning Feb. 1, the university announced Thursday in a news release.

Kreple oversaw sexual misconduct cases and trained faculty and staff on Title IX obligations, the release said. She also led more than 30 sex discrimination investigations, according to the release. These investigations included gathering evidence and conducting trauma-informed interviews.

The university’s Title IX coordinator ensures university compliance with the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibit sex-based discrimination such as sexual harassment or misconduct. The coordinator also works with the university’s deputy Title IX coordinators, who support the head coordinator.

“I’m confident that with Kristen’s leadership, Marquette will continue to foster a learning environment that is safe, conducive to academic success and supportive of healthy personal development for all members of the campus community,” said William Welburn, vice president for inclusive excellence who was chair of the search committee.

Before her time at Stanford, Kreple served as federal relations counsel for the American Association for Justice, counsel for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee for Sen. Herb Kohl and an attorney-adviser for the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education.

Kreple received a bachelor’s degree in political science, behavioral science and law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the release. She earned her Juris Doctor — a professional law degree — from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

The search committee began its hiring process following the resignation of former Title IX coordinator Christine Taylor in late July when she accepted a position at Wichita State University. Taylor now serves as Wichita State’s director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

Former deputy Title IX coordinator Cara Brook Hardin assumed the position of interim Title IX coordinator beginning Aug. 1.

Hardin will continue as interim Title IX coordinator until Kreple begins her position, the release said. Hardin will then return to her role as a deputy Title IX coordinator.

The search committee was composed of the university’s general counsel, employees from advocacy services, additional faculty members and Hardin, Welburn said in a previous interview.

Sydney Czyzon, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune

Sydney is a junior from Joliet, Illinois majoring in journalism and political science.

