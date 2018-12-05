The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports Editor|December 5, 2018

Back to Article
Back to Article

Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Men’s basketball narrowly defeated the University of Texas-El Paso Miners Tuesday night 76-69 to remain undefeated at Fiserv Forum. Here are three takeaways from the Golden Eagles’ fourth consecutive victory:

 

Morrow delivers in first half

Redshirt junior Ed Morrow stepped up in the first half, scoring seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

“Night in, night out, you never know who’s going to have a great game,” freshman Joey Hauser said. “Ed did a great job tonight. (He) really stepped up.”

The Nebraska transfer finished the night with nine points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting. He also had five rebounds and one block in 17 minutes of play.

 

Marquette’s offense runs through post

Marquette shot only 18 percent from 3-point range, but the Golden Eagles had more success in the post. MU had a 40-28 advantage in points in the paint.

That included major contributions from Joey Hauser. The forward finished second on the team with 15 points and shooting 5 for 5 from the field. Hauser recorded six boards and one steal.

“We were struggling scoring the ball at that time, so just getting to the paint. Getting a paint touch (and) seeing what was open, (seeing) what to do,” Hauser said. “(I) made a couple shots (and) got a little rhythm going.”

 

Golden Eagles struggle to score from the charity stripe

Following Markus Howard’s program-record 19 points from free throws Saturday, the junior guard had another efficient performance from the charity stripe. He was 7 for 7 in the 76-69 win.

The rest of the Golden Eagles were not necessarily as fortunate, shooting 7 for 14 from the line.

“Sometimes you have days like that,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “Early in the game if you get to the line and the guys who step up to the line don’t make it, it can become contagious. … We’re a good free throw shooting team, but tonight just wasn’t our night from the line.”

 

Stat of the night: In the first 58 seconds after halftime, Marquette had four fouls.

Quote of the night: “Where I’m from, yeah everybody’s a Badger fan,” Hauser said regarding Marquette’s upcoming game against No. 12 Wisconsin. “I was a Badger fan growing up. I turned into a Marquette fan when my brother committed for obvious reasons. … It’s just another important game.”

Up next: The Golden Eagles (7-2) host in-state rival No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers Saturday evening at Fiserv Forum. The game is slated for 4 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Men’s basketball outlasts UTEP despite shooting woes
Men’s basketball outlasts UTEP despite shooting woes
Men’s basketball relies on Howard offensively at historic rate
Men’s basketball relies on Howard offensively at historic rate
Five games to watch during winter break
Five games to watch during winter break
Three takeaways: Men’s basketball earns first ranked win of 2018
Three takeaways: Men’s basketball earns first ranked win of 2018
Howard’s record-breaking day fuels win over No. 12 Kansas State
Howard’s record-breaking day fuels win over No. 12 Kansas State

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s basketball outlasts UTEP despite shooting woes
Men’s basketball outlasts UTEP despite shooting woes
Men’s basketball relies on Howard offensively at historic rate
Men’s basketball relies on Howard offensively at historic rate
Five games to watch during winter break
Five games to watch during winter break
Club Rugby enjoys best season in 18 years
Club Rugby enjoys best season in 18 years
Women’s basketball survives late scare against Michigan
Women’s basketball survives late scare against Michigan
Navigate Left
  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball outlasts UTEP despite shooting woes

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball relies on Howard offensively at historic rate

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Five games to watch during winter break

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Three takeaways: Men’s basketball earns first ranked win of 2018

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Howard’s record-breaking day fuels win over No. 12 Kansas State

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Three takeaways: Men’s basketball defeats Charleston Southern despite turnovers

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Bench scoring helps men’s basketball win fourth game at Fiserv

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Six takeaways from NIT Season Tip-Off

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Late heroics from Joey Hauser gives Marquette quality win over Louisville

  • Three takeaways: Marquette relies on post scoring in win over UTEP

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball blows 12-point lead, comes up short against No. 2 Kansas

Navigate Right