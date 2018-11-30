November 30, 2018
MUTV LIVE: NCAA Volleyball Tournament
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under MUTV
...
Other stories filed under Sports
Entertainment
Marquette Lately | November 29, 2018
Mike Moroney Performs on Marquette Lately
MUTV
Car crashes into Al McGuire Center, will not affect upcoming games
Student filmmakers make quick turnaround in film race
Interviews
First-generation students speak on forging path to success
Marquette to drop plastic straws in favor of eco-friendly paper option
Therapy dog Cú helps students alleviate stress
Marquette builds sustainable stormwater system beneath AHPRC
Down to the Wire: Homeless Shelter Debate | November 28, 2018
Marquette Now | November 28, 2018
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.