Women’s soccer has no answers for Ciara Terabasso, loses 3-2 to Villanova

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

For the second consecutive year, Marquette women’s soccer had no answers for a Villanova team the Golden Eagles used to dominate, losing 3-2 Thursday afternoon. 

The match was not as close as the 3-2 final score suggests. The Golden Eagles trailed the Wildcats by two goals for the majority of the second half.

Villanova sophomore Ciara Terabasso led the Wildcats offensively with a brace. Her first goal came in the 34th minute on an assist from Sam Dephino. She struck again on a breakaway shot from 16 yards out in the 73rd minute.

Bri Austin had Villanova’s other goal in the 59th minute off a corner kick.

Marquette freshman Alyssa Bombacino put the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard in the 75th minute with her second career goal. The score came on a cross from 15 yards out. Fellow freshman Katrina Wetherell had the assist.

Wetherell cut the Wildcats’ lead to one goal in the 90th minute, but it was too little, too late. The freshmen’s goals was part of the team’s late surge. Marquette had an 8-0 shot advantage after Terabasso’s second goal after previously being outshot 15-6.

The back-to-back losses to Villanova came after the Golden Eagles won their first nine matches against the Wildcats. Marquette did not allow a goal to Villanova until last year’s 4-1 loss.

Marquette (2-8-1, 0-2) will look for its first BIG EAST win Sunday against St. John’s. Neither team has won a BIG EAST game this season.

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor
