Wojciechowski gives food to students in Alumni Memorial Union

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor • September 22, 2018 • Leave a Comment
John Steppe
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under Men's Basketball
Other stories filed under Sports
...
Arts & Entertainment
Six-time Grammy nominee B.o.B to perform in first Marquette Madness concert
Men's Basketball
Hurricane Florence has significance for Marquette Athletics personnel
McIlvaine leaves men’s basketball broadcasting team with towering presence
Recruiting: Q&A with recently-committed guard Dexter Akanno
Class of 2019 guard Dexter Akanno commits to Marquette, gives men’s basketball first commitment of 2019
Fiserv Forum has Marquette players and coaches excited for basketball-first home
Men’s basketball uses team-wide approach to recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Marquette to face Kansas in first round of 2018 NIT Season
Recruiting Q-and-A: Five-star point guard Nico Mannion discusses his recruitment, interest in Marquette
Summer rundown: Nico Mannion includes Marquette in final four programs
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.