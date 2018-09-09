LIVE: Marquette Volleyball vs Syracuse

September 9, 2018 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under MUTV
Other stories filed under Sports
Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...
The men's soccer team defeated the Milwaukee Torrent, a semi-professional side, 4-0 Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team went 6-0-1 in the spring ...
MUTV
Marquette Volleyball vs BYU
Marquette Women’s Soccer vs Colorado
Crime & Safety
Two robbers injure man, steal items
Artist Live
New Music Monday: Graham Scott
Interviews
Update on MUPD transition from DPS
Meet your commencement speaker: Jeannie Gaffigan
McCormick Stories
Men's Lacrosse
Exit Interview: Cole Blazer
Marquette Now (May 2, 2018)
Men's Basketball
Increased men’s basketball spending a product of travel, lease agreements
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.