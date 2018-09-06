Marquette Women’s Soccer vs Colorado

September 6, 2018 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under MUTV
Amelia Jones and Larson Seaver talked to Jeannie Gaffigan about her time living in Milwaukee, studying at Marquette, and advice to graduating students...
Other stories filed under Sports
Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...
The men's soccer team defeated the Milwaukee Torrent, a semi-professional side, 4-0 Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team went 6-0-1 in the spring ...
Crime & Safety
Two robbers injure man, steal items
Artist Live
New Music Monday: Graham Scott
Interviews
Update on MUPD transition from DPS
MUTV
Meet your commencement speaker: Jeannie Gaffigan
McCormick Stories
Men's Lacrosse
Exit Interview: Cole Blazer
Marquette Now (May 2, 2018)
Men's Basketball
Increased men’s basketball spending a product of travel, lease agreements
Entertainment
Highly Irregular: We Save McCormick
New Music Monday: The Size 5’s
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.