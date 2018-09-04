Men’s soccer suffers first loss of 2018 to Saint Louis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Marquette Golden Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday evening, losing 3-1 against the St. Louis Billikens.

Marquette has been on fire offensively and stellar defensively in their first two home games, but it was a different story on the road.

The first half was all Saint Louis, with three of its four shots on goal finding the back of the net. The Billikens had a 3-1 lead at halftime. Leo Novales, Eric Davies and Anthony Brown all scored goals for Saint Louis.

With the Golden Eagles down 3-0, Luka Prpa scored his first goal of the season to put Marquette within reach of a comeback. Prpa scored on a beautiful free kick in the 40 minute of the game.

The second half was worse offensively for both teams. Marquette only produced two shots, none of which were on target while St. Louis took four shots including two on target. Saint Louis finished with a 10-3 shot advantage and a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The Golden Eagles will return to Valley Fields Friday, Sept. 7, against Penn with BIG EAST play two games away.