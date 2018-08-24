The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette to face Kansas in first round of 2018 NIT Season

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorAugust 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Marquette will play four NCAA Tournament teams in its 2018-'19 non-conference schedule.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Marquette will play Kansas in the first round of the Preseason National Invitation Tournament Season Tipoff, the event announced Friday morning. 

The Golden Eagles’ first-round game will be Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. CST. The winner of the Marquette-Kansas tilt will play the winner of Tennessee and Louisville Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. CST. The losers will play Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. CST.

The addition of Kansas adds to an already-rigorous non-conference schedule. Other high-profile games include Indiana, Wisconsin and Kansas State. Two of the 11 confirmed non-conference foes appeared in the Elite Eight.

The Jayhawks are coming off their 15th Final Four appearance and added the fifth-best recruiting based on 247Sports’ rankings. Longtime Marquette target Quentin Grimes highlights the five-man class.

Louisville and Tennessee are also coming off postseason appearances. Tennessee advanced to the second round of March Madness before falling victim to Loyola-Chicago’s upset bid. Louisville was a No. 2 seed in the NIT but fell into the quarterfinals to Mississippi State.

The Nov. 21 game will be the Golden Eagles’ first matchup against the Jayhawks since Marquette’s 33-point loss to Kansas in the 2003 Final Four. Marquette is 1-6 in program history against Kansas.

