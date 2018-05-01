The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Golden Eagle Sports Report (May 1, 2018)

May 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Golden Eagle Sports Report

Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball pregame show

...

Marquette Basketball Season Preview

Special guests Markus Howard, Andrew Rowsey, and Greg Elliot were in studio seven to discuss their upcoming season....

Golden Eagle Sports Report 11-28

...

Golden Eagle Sports Report 11-28

...

Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017
Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017

Other stories filed under MUTV

Increased men’s basketball spending a product of travel, lease agreements
Increased men’s basketball spending a product of travel, lease agreements
Highly Irregular: We Save McCormick

...

New Music Monday: The Size 5’s

...

Win over Torrent completes undefeated spring season for men’s soccer

The men's soccer team defeated the Milwaukee Torrent, a semi-professional side, 4-0 Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team went 6-0-1 in the spring ...

Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood