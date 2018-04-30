New Music Monday: The Size 5’s

April 30, 2018 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under MUTV
...
The men's soccer team defeated the Milwaukee Torrent, a semi-professional side, 4-0 Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team went 6-0-1 in the spring ...
Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...
Entertainment
Highly Irregular: We Save McCormick
Men's Soccer
Win over Torrent completes undefeated spring season for men’s soccer
Crime & Safety
Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
Interviews
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
MUTV
Exit Interview Extended Version: Shantelle Valentine
Artist Interview
New Music Monday: Shle Berry
MUR Classroom Session: CASE
Men's Lacrosse
Marquette continues stellar record in one-goal games
Exit Interview: Shantelle Valentine
Travelers experience delays, cancellations after snowfall
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.