The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Golden Eagle Sports Report: April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Golden Eagle Sports Report

Golden Eagle Sports Report (April 17, 2018)

...

[LIVE] Golden Eagle Sports Report (April 10, 2018)

...

Golden Eagle Sports Report (March 27, 2018)

...

Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball pregame show

...

Marquette Basketball Season Preview

Special guests Markus Howard, Andrew Rowsey, and Greg Elliot were in studio seven to discuss their upcoming season....

Other stories filed under MUTV

St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
Highly Irregular: The Ricky Labrada Show

...

New Music Monday: Honey Creek

...

Exit Interview Extended Version: Shantelle Valentine

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...

New Music Monday: Shle Berry
New Music Monday: Shle Berry