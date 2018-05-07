MUR Summer Playlist

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Looking for something new to listen to? Follow Marquette Radio on Spotify for new curated playlists from every corner of the music world! Check out these playlists featuring guests from our New Music Monday program, crazy covers of your favorite pop songs, and warm weather jams for your Summer soundtrack!

Summer Soundtrack 2018

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The guests of “New Music Monday”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How I met your cover

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo by Maryam Tunio