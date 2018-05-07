The student news site of Marquette University

MUR Summer Playlist

May 7, 2018

Looking for something new to listen to? Follow Marquette Radio on Spotify for new curated playlists from every corner of the music world! Check out these playlists featuring guests from our New Music Monday program, crazy covers of your favorite pop songs, and warm weather jams for your Summer soundtrack!

Summer Soundtrack 2018

The guests of “New Music Monday”

How I met your cover

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Dear Sally

My boyfriend and I live in different states, and I'm worried about a long distance relationship. How can we make this work? Find someone in yo...

