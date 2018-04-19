Marquette basketball to open new stadium against giant-slayer UMBC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Golden Eagles’ first opponent in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center will be familiar to fans that watched this year’s March Madness tournament.

Marquette will square off with the University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers in the 2018-’19 home opener Nov. 6. The two programs’ last meeting was in 2012 when the Golden Eagles claimed a 79-46 victory.

Andy Katz of NCAA.com first reported the news in a story about Retriever coach Ryan Odom. Marquette’s athletic department confirmed the matchup this afternoon and said it came together after UMBC’s March 16 upset of No. 1 seed Virginia. It was the first time a 16-seed had ever beaten a one-seed in men’s basketball.

UMBC got into March Madness after upsetting Vermont on a last-second 3-pointer in the America East conference finals. Three players from the 2017-’18 Retriever team will have graduated, including key backcourt contributors Jairus Lyles and K.J. Maura.

With this announcement, the identities of three non-conference opponents are known. Marquette will also play home games against the University of Buffalo and the University of Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles will also play two of Kansas, Louisville or Tennessee as part of the preseason NIT Tip-Off Games.