New Music Monday: Shle Berry

GM Powell, Music Director April 18, 2018

Photo by Samer Ghani

Photo by Samer Ghani

The New Music Monday crew were delighted to host the lovely Shle Berry in the MUTV studios for a performance of her songs “Rose Bushes” and “Blueberries.” The Milwaukee rapper is gaining an impressive audience with recently released music and live shows.

She also sat down in the Marquette Radio studio to discuss her influences, plans and writing process. Keep an eye out for this talented artist; she is sure to take off.

 

Shle Berry is set to perform at Pridefest in Milwaukee June 9.

 

