Traveling beer garden comes to MKE

Mikala Hershman, Arts & Entertainment ReporterApril 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Sprecher Brewing Company will have two firetrucks repurposed as beer serving stations at the sixth annual Traveling Beer Garden this summer.

Photo by via Facebook

The Milwaukee Traveling Beer Garden tour is opening for the season at Juneau Park and Greenfield Park May 16. The tour involves two simultaneously running tours traveling through Milwaukee County Parks.

With even more than just beer, the tour has plenty of fun activities like the Beer Garden 5K Series, hosted by Silver Circle Sports Events.

We own the Beer Garden 5K Series and have partnered with Milwaukee County Parks for the past three years to hold 5K running and walking events in their Traveling Beer Gardens,” Sean Osborne, course manager at Silver Circle sports said.

Osborne said the 5K Series provides an opportunity for residents to enjoy the Milwaukee County Park system – something they can do while enjoying a beverage with more than 500 of their newest friends over the summer.

The Beer Garden 5K is an unpretentious event that welcomes all abilities from youth to adult,” Osborne said. “We even have a free Kiddo’s 1K at the first Beer Garden 5K event in Greenfield Park.”

Another option for more active beer drinkers is the HIIT-N-Hops workout series, a 45-minute high-intensity interval training session followed by socializing afterward. Each session costs $25, and the whole five-part workout series costs $100.

A big part of the Traveling Beer Garden is one of its major sponsors and exclusive beer partners, Sprecher Brewing Company. The brewing company has been part of the Beer Garden since its inception in 2013 and has been going strong with it for the past five years.  

In 2013, there was one fire truck that made eight stops. For the last three years, there have been two trucks. This year, they will make 14 different stops,” Jeff Hamilton, president of Sprecher Brewing Company, said. “In 2016, the Traveling Beer Garden was named one of the 10 best beer gardens in America”.

Hamilton said his experience throughout the years with the Traveling Beer Garden has been great, and he has thoroughly enjoyed being part of something so positive and unique.

“It is a great example of business and government working together for the advancement of the community,” Hamilton said.

 This year, Sprecher Brewing Company’s firkins will feature ingredients harvested from the parks – like spruce tips, Hamilton said. Also new this year is the Oak Leaf Flight – making all 12 beers available at the Traveling Beer Garden.

“We have fire trucks, large selections of great beer, craft sodas and special firkin tappings at openings. If you want a very unique, truly Milwaukee experience, great beer, great friends and music, come on down and try out one — or all — of the stops,” Hamilton said.

Justin Palmer, a sophomore in the College of Communication, is looking forward to attending the Traveling Beer Garden this year. Although he cannot legally drink yet, he is excited to check out the other amenities the Beer Garden offers and take in the atmosphere.

“I won’t be able to try any of the beers, but I am really looking forward to trying all the different foods and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as enjoying the activities that are offered,” Palmer said. “Hanging out in a Milwaukee park with the great weather, food, drinks and people seems like a great time and I can’t wait.”

One of the biggest changes from last year to this year’s traveling beer garden is the ability to use credit cards, per the Milwaukee County Parks news release. Other new features include a fifth tour stop on Labor Day weekend and a partnership with Iron Gate BBQ food trucks.

The Traveling Beer Garden will also offer live music at Wednesday night keg tappings and on Friday and Saturday nights from 5-8 p.m.

