MUR Classroom Session: CASE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you haven’t already had the pleasure, meet CASE — the five-piece urban folk band currently taking Chicago by storm. The group happened to be in the Milwaukee area for a few weekend shows and somehow found the time to stop in for an exclusive MUR Classroom Session. We talked about Milwaukee in comparison to Chicago, post-high school plans, weird advice and so much more. It was an all-around great time for everyone involved, so be sure to check it out!

In addition to listening to the interview, you have to witness these guys in action. Our video below features them playing two original songs: a fan favorite named “Flower Bomb,” and one of their new singles, “Red.” You’ll be glad you did, we promise.

CASE’s music can be found just about anywhere you stream music online. If you’d like to hear more, be sure navigate over to their Spotify and SoundCloud accounts, or catch them live in Chicago April 21 at Subterranean.