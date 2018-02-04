The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

Andrew Goldstein, Sports Content ExecutiveFebruary 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Junior+Danielle+King+goes+up+for+a+shot+under+duress+from+the+Creighton+defense.
Junior Danielle King goes up for a shot under duress from the Creighton defense.

Junior Danielle King goes up for a shot under duress from the Creighton defense.

Photo by Kate Holstein

Photo by Kate Holstein

Junior Danielle King goes up for a shot under duress from the Creighton defense.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Junior Allazia Blockton appeared to have done it again. Marquette’s leading scorer buried a fadeaway jumper on the right wing to give the Golden Eagles a two-point lead with about four seconds to go.

Instead, Creighton’s Audrey Faber stole the spotlight, driving to the hoop on Marquette junior Erika Davenport and getting the layup plus the foul with two seconds left. Faber’s ensuing free throw lifted the Blue Jays (14-9, 8-5 BIG EAST) to a 74-73 upset over the Golden Eagles (15-8, 9-3 BIG EAST) and snapped Marquette’s 16-game home winning streak.

“Our team has to learn,” Marquette head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We all as a group, myself and the coaching staff included, we’ve got to evolve. We’ve got to start fixing different issues and the same ones over and over.”

Considering Creighton’s stellar shooting, the odds were stacked against Marquette making any comeback. The Bluejays hit 17 of 25 shots in the middle two quarters. Creighton’s shooters were especially hot from beyond the 3-point arc in that stretch, hitting 5 of 7 attempts.

Kieger thought her team shouldn’t have been fooled by Creighton’s offensive sets. “It’s nothing different than they always run — their motion offense,” Kieger said. “We didn’t contest shots well enough, our awareness wasn’t there, we’re thinking two seconds two slow. We give Creighton a lot of credit; they run their stuff very well.”

Junior Erika Davenport shouldered Marquette’s scoring load during Creighton’s hot streak. She came back from not playing in the win over Providence Friday to drop 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and pull down 10 rebounds. Four of those rebounds came on the offensive glass; she was a big part of the team grabbing 41 percent of its own misses.

“She was very dominant in the low post today,” Kieger said. “It was nice to have her back in the lineup.”

The Creighton lead grew as high as 11 points with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter off a jumper from senior Sydney Lamberty, who scored a team-high 18 points and knocked down seven of her 11 shots. Immediately after that, the Golden Eagles found their groove, going on a 9-0 run in the next three minutes. Three Creighton turnovers led to four Blockton points.

A Lamberty layup and free throw at the 3:25 mark put Creighton ahead by six and figured to end Marquette’s comeback before it reached maturity. However, Davenport banked in a layup 14 seconds later. After Marquette forced a turnover and missed two close shots, a pair of clanked free throws by Creighton freshman Temi Carda gave the ball back to Marquette. Junior point guard Danielle King hit a jumper with the shot clock winding down on the other end to cut the Jays’ lead to two with 2:05 left.

Blockton then drove into the lane on Marquette’s next possession, gathering her own blocked shot and scoring under the hoop to tie the game at 21.

“If we would have played like we played the last six minutes (the whole day), we’d be a lot happier than we are right now,” Kieger said.

After Blockton’s jumper to finish the day with 20 points and give Marquette the lead, Faber banked in her layup to finish a 16-point, eight rebound day.

Sunday’s loss knocks Marquette out of first place, giving the DePaul Blue Demons a one-game lead in the BIG EAST standings. The next opportunity to make up that ground comes on Friday, when Marquette begins a two-game road trip in Cincinnati at Xavier.

When asked what the team will be working on in the interim, Kieger simply said, “defense.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

National championship player Dudley returns to Milwaukee
National championship player Dudley returns to Milwaukee
PHOTO GALLERY: National Marquette Day game ends in close loss.
PHOTO GALLERY: National Marquette Day game ends in close loss.
Howard’s late turnover spoils National Marquette Day comeback, losing skid reaches four
Howard’s late turnover spoils National Marquette Day comeback, losing skid reaches four
FLOOR SLAPS: Frustration mounts as Marquette drops a close one
FLOOR SLAPS: Frustration mounts as Marquette drops a close one
PREVIEW: Marquette looks to end skid against Providence on National Marquette Day
PREVIEW: Marquette looks to end skid against Providence on National Marquette Day

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

Marquette’s defense not enough to beat Depaul
Marquette’s defense not enough to beat Depaul
BIG EAST, FOX experiment with live microphone games
BIG EAST, FOX experiment with live microphone games
Video coordinator Carver helps women’s basketball prepare
Video coordinator Carver helps women’s basketball prepare
PODCAST: Women’s basketball gets ready for DePaul
PODCAST: Women’s basketball gets ready for DePaul
REISNER: Early season adversity has set up women’s basketball for success
REISNER: Early season adversity has set up women’s basketball for success
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    National championship player Dudley returns to Milwaukee

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    PHOTO GALLERY: National Marquette Day game ends in close loss.

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    Howard’s late turnover spoils National Marquette Day comeback, losing skid reaches four

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    FLOOR SLAPS: Frustration mounts as Marquette drops a close one

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    PREVIEW: Marquette looks to end skid against Providence on National Marquette Day

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    PODCAST: National Marquette Day is upon us

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    Spingola earns new career high in Marquette’s rout over Providence

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Sports

    Lehman lands in South Korea ready to prove himself

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    FLOOR SLAPS: Lackluster defense, preventable miscues lead to loss to Butler

  • Women’s basketball loses to Creighton in final seconds

    Men's Basketball

    Golden Eagles crumble against Butler