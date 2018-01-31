Marquette Now (January 31, 2018)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On tonight’s mini episode of Marquette Now:

Hannah Seeman and Julia Marshall bring you this week’s stories on Marquette Wire. Find out what is happening on campus this weekend for National Marquette Day and new dining experience available to students in the Alumni Memorial Union.

Tonight’s feature:

You may or may not have noticed a statue of George Washington near Straz Tower. It has returned from a restoration process and Larson Seaver looked into that process.

Regular programming for Marquette Now will resume soon.