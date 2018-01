Marquette Now (December 6, 2017) Tara Schumal and Phil Pinarski were on Marquette Now this week. They took you to the top of Marquette Hall's bell tower, inside the BMO Harris Bradl...

Marquette Now (November 15, 2017) Featured in tonight's episode: Hannah Shearer from Giffords Center for Gun Prevention spoke at the Marquette Law School about the discrepancies of ...