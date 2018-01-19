Georgetown shocks Marquette in 27-point blowout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A program-best seven-game winning streak to start the BIG EAST season came to an end on Friday when Marquette fell to Georgetown in blowout fashion in a 85-58 loss.

The Golden Eagles went ice-cold offensively in the second quarter, scoring just four points. They shot 2 of 13 from the field and committed nine turnovers in their lowest scoring quarter of the season. The scoring drought resulted in a 41-26 halftime deficit, the team’s first halftime deficit of the conference schedule.

Things did not go much better for Marquette in the third quarter, as the defense gave up 27 points while only scoring 11.

A pack-the-paint style 2-3 zone stifled the Golden Eagles’ offense, daring them to settle for outside shots. Marquette, who shoots about 32 percent from beyond the arc this season, made just five 3-point baskets on 26 attempts.

Amani Wilborn and Erika Davenport were the lone Golden Eagles in double figures, scoring 17 and 10 points respectively.

With a layup in the first quarter, Davenport scored her 1000th career point in this game. She is the 27th player to achieve the milestone in program history. Davenport also joins Allazia Blockton and Natisha Hiedeman to become the third active Golden Eagle with 1,000 career points.

Several Georgetown players shined on both sides of the ball. Cynthia Petke scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and snatched four steals. The backcourt tandem of Dionna White and Mikayla Venson combined for 33 points while the 6-foot-3 Yasmine Belk protected the paint with four blocks.

Georgetown (8-10, 3-5 BIG EAST) won virtually every statistical category including turnovers, fastbreak points and rebounding — three categories where this fast paced and high pressured Marquette team has dominated opponents over the last seven games.

The 27-point loss is by far the worst loss of the season for Marquette. Prior to the game, Marquette’s largest loss this season was a 63-55 defeat at No. 22 Green Bay.

Marquette (13-6, 7-1 BIG EAST) will have to regroup quickly, as they head to Villanova (15-4, 4-3 BIG EAST) on Sunday. The early game tips off at 11 a.m. Central time and will be televised on the BIG EAST Digital Network.