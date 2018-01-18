The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

Chris Reisner, Sports Staff WriterJanuary 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Redshirt+sophomore+Tori+McCoy+was+diagnosed+with+a+rare+kidney+disease+last+week+and+will+need+a+transplant.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+the+McCoy+family.%29
Redshirt sophomore Tori McCoy was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease last week and will need a transplant. (Photo courtesy of the McCoy family.)

Redshirt sophomore Tori McCoy was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease last week and will need a transplant. (Photo courtesy of the McCoy family.)

Redshirt sophomore Tori McCoy was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease last week and will need a transplant. (Photo courtesy of the McCoy family.)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A GoFundMe site has been set up for Marquette women’s basketball player sophomore Tori McCoy, who is battling a rare kidney disease.

The former All-American high school basketball player was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which inhibits the kidney’s ability to filter and clean blood.

“We appreciate everyone’s outpouring of support for Tori as she is going through this medical issue,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Tori is handling the whole situation with fight and perseverance. While it will be a long road ahead for her, we are confident she has enough strength and courage to get through this. Please continue to keep Tori and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

In addition to online donations, in-person donations can be made at any U.S. Bank branch by asking to contribute to the Tori McCoy Donation Account. Checks can also be made out to “Tori McCoy Donation Account” and given to Marquette women’s basketball for deposit.

“It is imperative that anyone wishing to donate money to the McCoy family follow the procedure and options listed above to ensure that Tori’s eligibility is not jeopardized,” a Marquette Athletics statement said. “Please make sure all money is given through the GoFundMe site or the US Bank donation options.  Do not provide any money directly to Tori or her family.”

Doctors at Aurora Sinai Medical Center made the diagnosis last month after McCoy complained of severe fatigue during team workouts and elevated protein levels were discovered in her blood.

According to Kimberly Butts-McCoy, Tori’s mother, she sustained 80 percent damage to both her kidneys. Treatment for the disease requires four-hour dialysis procedures three times each week in order to remove toxins while waiting for a kidney transplant.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Sam Hauser coming into his own this season
Sam Hauser coming into his own this season
Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette
Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette
BIG EAST coaches offer praise for Howard, Rowsey
BIG EAST coaches offer praise for Howard, Rowsey
Lehman’s road to Pyeongchang Olympics full of adversity
Lehman’s road to Pyeongchang Olympics full of adversity
International basketball players celebrated Christmas, spent winter break in U.S.
International basketball players celebrated Christmas, spent winter break in U.S.

Other stories filed under Women's Basketball

International basketball players celebrated Christmas, spent winter break in U.S.
International basketball players celebrated Christmas, spent winter break in U.S.
All-around play leads Marquette over Xavier in dominant fashion
All-around play leads Marquette over Xavier in dominant fashion
Blockton beats the buzzer to lift women’s basketball over Butler
Blockton beats the buzzer to lift women’s basketball over Butler
Marquette remains undefeated in BIG EAST play following win over Providence
Marquette remains undefeated in BIG EAST play following win over Providence
Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton
Marquette sits atop BIG EAST following productive second half against Creighton
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    Sam Hauser coming into his own this season

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    Prized recruit Hauser enrolls semester early at Marquette

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    BIG EAST coaches offer praise for Howard, Rowsey

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Sports

    Lehman’s road to Pyeongchang Olympics full of adversity

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    International basketball players celebrated Christmas, spent winter break in U.S.

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Track & Field

    Track and field teams hope to build on recent success

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Hockey

    Men’s Hockey looks to get semester started on right foot

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    Familiar faces help Elliott assume larger defensive role in BIG EAST play

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    FLOOR SLAPS: Freshmen, Froling play key roles in Marquette win over DePaul

  • GoFundMe account set up for Tori McCoy

    Men's Basketball

    Marquette enjoys rare cakewalk in 70-52 win over DePaul