The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

January 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under MUTV

Blockton beats the buzzer to lift women’s basketball over Butler
Blockton beats the buzzer to lift women’s basketball over Butler
Rowsey’s 31-point performance powers first ranked win since last year’s Villanova win
Rowsey’s 31-point performance powers first ranked win since last year’s Villanova win
New Music Monday: Life in a Tree
New Music Monday: Life in a Tree
Marquette Now (December 6, 2017)

Tara Schumal and Phil Pinarski were on Marquette Now this week. They took  you to the top of Marquette Hall's bell tower, inside the BMO Harris Bradl...

Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball pregame show

...

Other stories filed under News

Marquette Now (December 6, 2017)

Tara Schumal and Phil Pinarski were on Marquette Now this week. They took  you to the top of Marquette Hall's bell tower, inside the BMO Harris Bradl...

Business student creates clothing line with positive message
Business student creates clothing line with positive message
Engineering students prevail in annual 24-Hour Film Race
Engineering students prevail in annual 24-Hour Film Race
Elevator panel overheats in Cobeen, Milwaukee Fire Department responds
Elevator panel overheats in Cobeen, Milwaukee Fire Department responds
Marquette Now (November 15, 2017)

Featured in tonight's episode: Hannah Shearer from Giffords Center for Gun Prevention spoke at the Marquette Law School about the discrepancies of ...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    MUTV

    Blockton beats the buzzer to lift women’s basketball over Butler

  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    Game Recaps

    Rowsey’s 31-point performance powers first ranked win since last year’s Villanova win

  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday: Life in a Tree

  • Interviews

    Marquette Now (December 6, 2017)

  • Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Marquette vs. Wisconsin basketball pregame show

  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    Interviews

    Business student creates clothing line with positive message

  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    Arts & Entertainment

    Secret Santa guide

  • LIVE AT 3PM: President Lovell’s Address

    Arts & Entertainment

    November novice holiday: National Fast Food Day

  • Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Marquette Basketball Season Preview

  • Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report 11-28