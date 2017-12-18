PREVIEW: Froling expected to make debut against Northern Illinois

In Marquette’s penultimate non-conference game of the season against Northern Illinois (6-4), all eyes will be on center Harry Froling as he makes his debut one year after transferring from Southern Methodist University.

Froling brings added length, prowess to center spot

Froling, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Townsville, Australia, is Marquette’s tallest player and should add much-needed size and strength to Marquette (7-3) and its frontcourt. Junior center Matt Heldt has been holding his own, averaging 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. His backup Theo John has been a liability at times for the Golden Eagles with a team-high 32 fouls.

Froling’s presence will help Marquette guard larger players, a serious issue for Marquette so far. Purdue big man Isaac Haas scored 22 points against Marquette in November and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ put up 17 points earlier this month.

German, Bradley highlight Huskies roster

Sophomore guard Eugene German leads a Huskies team that finished 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference. German leads the team with 19.9 points per game but has 21 assists compared to 24 turnovers. Other NIU players to keep an eye out for include 6-foot-7 forward Levi Bradley, who averages 15.2 points per game and is second on the team in steals with 12.

In its last game against Central Connecticut on Dec. 9, the duo of German and Bradley scored 35 of the Huskies’ 61 points in the 61-55 victory. NIU had 19 points in the paint and had 14 points off of turnovers.

Northern Illinois has played the likes of Iowa State, UW-Milwaukee and Florida Atlantic but lost all three. The Huskies’ biggest win was its season opener against UW-Green Bay, beating the Phoenix handily, 85-65. Tonight’s matchup against the Golden Eagles will be the Huskies’ biggest test of its non-conference season.

The Huskies were picked to finish in fifth in the MAC West division.

Golden Eagles look to continue impressive form

Despite a week off for finals, Marquette will look to continue its impressive non-conference schedule. The Golden Eagles fared well in Maui and their lone road test at Wisconsin. Sophomore Markus Howard and senior Andrew Rowsey will look to continue their good form, as Howard has 22.5 points per game and Rowsey has 21.8 points per game. Sophomore forward Sam Hauser is the only other Golden Eagle averaging more than 10 points per game with 13.2.

Marquette defeated in-state rival University of Wisconsin-Madison at the Kohl Center, 82-63, in its last matchup Dec. 9.