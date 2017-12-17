Marquette forces 31 turnovers in victory over UW-Milwaukee

Marquette came out on top Sunday against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 83-68, marking its six straight against the Panthers and extending its series lead to 27-20.

Marquette’s defensive pressure continues to give opponents fits offensively. Marquette forced 31 turnovers, resulting in 25 more field goal attempts than the Panthers.

Over the last two games Marquette has forced 29.5 turnovers per game. That would rank second best in the country if that stat held throughout the season.

On the offensive end, four juniors tallied double figures for Marquette on the way to a victory.

Allazia Blockton scored a game-high 29 points. The BIG EAST preseason player of the year leads Marquette in scoring with over 17 points per game this season.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 15 and is now seven points shy of compiling 1,000 career points. Heideman would be just the 26th player in program history to achieve the milestone.

Erika Davenport chipped in 14 points on efficient 7-for-10 shooting. Davenport leads all starters in field goal percentage, shooting 53 percent from the field this season.

After a slow start, junior Amani Wilborn got it going late. She scored all of her 14 points in the second half.

The Panthers remained within two points at the end of the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles gradually built its lead and never trailed after the first quarter.

Marquette has now won 20 of the last 23 matchups against UWM.

The Golden Eagles will travel to South Bend, Indiana Wednesday for perhaps their biggest game of the season against No. 2 Notre Dame (10-1). Tipoff is 2 p.m. central time and is televised on WatchESPN.