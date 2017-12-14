Emmy-winning alum returns to campus
From humble beginnings as a Marquette undergrad, to a three-time Emmy award winning costume designer, Erin Slattery-Black has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.
Now, back on campus, Erin sits down with Audio Content Director Nicholas Cordonnier to talk about her time at Marquette and her journey to fame.
