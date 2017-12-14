The student news site of Marquette University

Emmy-winning alum returns to campus

Nicholas Cordonnier, Audio Content DirectorDecember 14, 2017

Erin Slattery-Black in the Marquette Radio studio. Photo by Andrew Himmelberg.

From humble beginnings as a Marquette undergrad, to a three-time Emmy award winning costume designer, Erin Slattery-Black has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Now, back on campus, Erin sits down with Audio Content Director Nicholas Cordonnier to talk about her time at Marquette and her journey to fame.

 

 

