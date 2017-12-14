The student news site of Marquette University

New Music Monday: Life in a Tree

GM Powell, Music DirectorDecember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of the artist

Milwaukee’s own Life in a Tree started playing together before they even entered high school. Despite their young age, this band’s trajectory is star-bound. The 20-somethings are ready to take on the next level, musically.

Earlier this year, they released their second full-length album, Say Goodbye to the Nighttime Skies, which won a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for Best Independent Release.

The band came into the Marquette Radio studio to talk about their development as a band and how college has changed their writing style.

Listen to our chat with the band above and check out their in-studio performance below.

Video by Sydney Wagner

