Takeaways from Marquette’s 82-76 loss at Michigan

Despite a season-high 23 points from junior Erika Davenport, Marquette fell to No. 24 Michigan, 82-76.

Some scorers were hot, some weren’t

Davenport had her way in the paint; she went 8-of-14 from the field, 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, and collected seven rebounds.

Fellow juniors Allazia Blockton and Danielle King each scored 19 points of their own. Blockton, Davenport, and King combined to score 61 of Marquette’s 76 points.

There were some players that didn’t really make an impact. Natisha Hiedeman, Amani Wilborn, and Lauren Van Kleunen, three players that combine to average over 34 points per game this season, managed to scrape together only 10 combined points against Michigan.

Third quarter swing

Marquette entered the halftime break with a 33-29 lead, but the Wolverines came out hot though in the second half, outscoring Marquette 28-13 in the second quarter.

Five-foot-seven Michigan guard Katelynn Flaherty dropped a game-high 27 points and 10 of those points came in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles played pretty solid defense for most of the night; Michigan only shot 37.7 percent in the first, second and fourth quarters combined.. However, a third-quarter letdown allowed the Wolverines to shoot 63.2 percent on 12 of 19 from the field. That ended up being the difference.

Looking for a resume win

Expectations were high coming into this season for the defending BIG EAST champs. So far, they haven’t quite lived up to their billing. Through eight games, the Golden Eagles sit at just 4-4.

Granted, three of the four losses have come against nationally-ranked teams Tennessee, Green Bay and Michigan. Their fourth loss was in the season opener against a New Mexico team that now boasts a 10-0 record.

Marquette has come close in those games; all four losses have been by a single-digit margin and two of them have been by a two points or less.

Next Up

Marquette will look to get back in the win column when they host Army (6-3) Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Al McGuire Center. Tune in to watch the game at gomarquette.com or here on marquettewire.org.