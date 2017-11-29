WATCH LIVE: Marquette Now (11/29/17)

November 29, 2017 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under MUTV
...
Highly Irregular's resident beard expert and assistant entertainment producer, Dan O'Keefe sojourned around campus to figure out what makes No Shave N...
Other stories filed under News
Featured in tonight's episode:
Hannah Shearer from Giffords Center for Gun Prevention spoke at the Marquette Law School about the discrepancies of ...
Sarah Gorczany is encouraging everyone to wear purple, especially on November 16, which is World Pancreatic Cancer Day....
Golden Eagle Sports Report
Golden Eagle Sports Report 11-28
Arts & Entertainment
No shave November
Higher Education
Engineering students prevail in annual 24-Hour Film Race
Carve, paint, chuck
Artist Live
New Music Monday: Rocket Paloma
News
Elevator panel overheats in Cobeen, Milwaukee Fire Department responds
Interviews
Marquette Now (November 15, 2017)
Marquette student raises awareness for Pancreatic Cancer
MUTV
WATCH LIVE: Marquette Now (November 15, 2017)
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.