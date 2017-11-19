Five players finish in double-digits as Marquette routs Loyola-Maryland

After losing in last-second fashion to New Mexico in its season opener, Marquette bounced back with an 83-63 win over Loyola-Maryland Sunday at the Al McGuire Center.

It was a team effort in this one, as five Golden Eagles scored in double figures.

Coming off a 23-point performance in her first collegiate game, redshirt freshman Lauren Van Kleunen continued her strong play with 13 points and seven rebounds. Marquette head coach Carolyn Kieger had high praise for Van Kleunen.

“I knew she was going to be a starter for this team the moment she walked into the the gym,” Kieger said. “She’s a competitor, she’s a leader, and she does all of the little things. I look forward to seeing her blossom.”

Fellow forward Erika Davenport grabbed 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Davenport also scored 11 points on her way to her first double-double of the season.

“Crashing the boards is a point of emphasis for us every night,” Davenport said. “I just go in there and do what I have to do to help this team win.”

Davenport and Van Kleunen led the way into halftime where the Golden Eagles boasted a 44-32 lead. In the second half, junior guards Allazia Blockton and Danielle King stuffed the stat sheet against Loyola-Maryland, combining to score 21 points in the half.

Blockton finished with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for the game. King scored 13 points, dished out seven assists and forced four steals.

Sophomore guard Isabelle Spingola also chipped in a career-high 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Her 19 minutes is also the most she has seen in a Marquette uniform.

Junior Natisha Hiedeman and freshman Selena Lott did not suit up because of an undisclosed team violation. All other available players received minutes.

Sophomore guard Stephanie Karcz carried the load for Loyola-Maryland with 27 points. No other Greyhound scored more than six points.

So far this season, each team Marquette has faced has attempted to slow them down by playing a 2-3 zone defense. The Greyhounds were not successful in doing so, however, as Marquette scored 37 points in transition.

“Well, our goal was 40,” Kieger said regarding fastbreak points. “We want to push the ball all game long, and we want to get to the free throw line.”

Despite coming away with a 20-point victory, Kieger was not satisfied with her team’s effort.

“I think we need to get better,” Kieger said. “Our goal is to take this program farther than ever before, and with that effort and intensity, that’s not going to happen.”

Marquette (1-1) will head to the sandy shores of Cancun, Mexico, where they will take on No. 13 Tennessee (1-0) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Montana (0-3) Friday at 8 p.m. in the Cancun Challenge.