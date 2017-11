PODCAST: Women’s basketball looks to bounce back this weekend.

Close Photo by Brian Georgeson

Photo by Brian Georgeson

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Host Connor Basch and John Hand discuss women’s basketball’s upcoming schedule, the Golden Eagles’ loss in New Mexico, and how the team could potentially right the ship this weekend.