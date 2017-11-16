New Music Monday: Rocket Paloma
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A lot has been going on lately for one of Milwaukee’s favorite, local bands, Rocket Paloma. Luckily for us, that involved a stop at the MUR studio. They’re fresh off of a summer full of concerts and festivals. We had the pleasure of chatting with all four members about their music, lives, and most importantly: favorite fast food joints.
Check out their latest self-titled EP, “ROCKET PALOMA,” which has been climbing the ranks in the Milwaukee music scene and landed them on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s ‘Best Of’ ballot for Band, Album, Song, Album Art and Independent Release.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.