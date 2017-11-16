New Music Monday: Rocket Paloma

Close Members of Rocket Paloma (left to right) Bob Schaab, Joanna Kerner, Jonathan Blohm and Jack Beyler. Photo courtesy of Rocket Paloma. Members of Rocket Paloma (left to right) Bob Schaab, Joanna Kerner, Jonathan Blohm and Jack Beyler. Photo courtesy of Rocket Paloma.

A lot has been going on lately for one of Milwaukee’s favorite, local bands, Rocket Paloma. Luckily for us, that involved a stop at the MUR studio. They’re fresh off of a summer full of concerts and festivals. We had the pleasure of chatting with all four members about their music, lives, and most importantly: favorite fast food joints.

Check out their latest self-titled EP, “ROCKET PALOMA,” which has been climbing the ranks in the Milwaukee music scene and landed them on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s ‘Best Of’ ballot for Band, Album, Song, Album Art and Independent Release.

