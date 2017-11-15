The student news site of Marquette University

PHOTO GALLERY: Men’s basketball vs. Purdue

Andrew Himmelberg, Photo EditorNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Slideshow • 13 Photos
Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Haanif Cheatham fights off a Purdue double-team.

