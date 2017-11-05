Marquette falls short of season sweep against Creighton, eases past Providence

Close Photo by Helen Dudley Photo by Helen Dudley

Marquette volleyball split its weekend with a 3-0 loss (25-12, 26-24, 25-15) to No. 14 Creighton and a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-10, 25-19) against Providence.

The Golden Eagles pulled off a stunning upset over Creighton in October, but this time around the Blue Jays sought revenge, easily winning the first set 25-12. The second set was much more competitive with five lead changes and 16 ties, but ultimately Creighton took the set 26-24. In the third set, Marquette jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead but saw that lead vanish, as Creighton finished the set on a 10-3 run to take the set and match 25-15.

Marquette had much better fortunes on the East Coast against Providence. The Golden Eagles took the first set with strong performances from Allie Barber, who had four kills, and Jenna Rosenthal, who had three kills. In the second set, Marquette used a 9-0 run to take a 12-3 lead. Marquette easily took the set 25-10. The Golden Eagles finished the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.

Marquette has just three matches left before they start the BIG EAST tournament. The Golden Eagles will welcome Villanova to the Al McGuire Center Saturday afternoon.