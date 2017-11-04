The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

PHOTO GALLERY: Men’s basketball edges Lindenwood in exhibition

Wire Sports StaffNovember 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 15 Photos
Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work
FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s open practice
Three takeaways from men’s basketball’s open practice
Freshmen bring much needed athleticism to defensive end
Freshmen bring much needed athleticism to defensive end

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
Men’s basketball survives exhibition game against Lindenwood despite shortcomings
FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work
FLOOR SLAPS: Long-range shooting struggles and perimeter defense needs work
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
Men’s basketball exhibition is a homecoming for Lindenwood coaching staff
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals
Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals