The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

October 31, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Golden Eagle Sports Report

Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017
Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017
5 Golden Eagles Win BIG EAST Postseason Awards

Kellan Buddy from MUTV sports breaks down the 5 BIG EAST Awards given to Marquette Basketball players at the end of the regular season....

Henry Ellenson makes return to Bradley Center as a Piston
Henry Ellenson makes return to Bradley Center as a Piston
BIG EAST First Round Preview: MUBB vs. St. John’s
BIG EAST First Round Preview: MUBB vs. St. John’s
Former basketball player Dr. Lloyd Walton inducted into M Club Hall of Fame

Another legend finds his way into one of Marquette's most prestigious club. Dr. Lloyd Walton was honored on Friday Night, joined by family and friends...

Other stories filed under MUTV

Dan tries to find a costume at Walgreens

Dan looks around Walgreens for a last minute Halloween idea for under $20....

Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Halloween makeup skills taught in theater class

For some, Halloween is simply a fun holiday that serves as an excuse to play dress up, eat a lot of candy and party with friends. For others, it’s m...

Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017
Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017
Sophomore launches pedal cab business on campus, looks to expand around Milwaukee
Sophomore launches pedal cab business on campus, looks to expand around Milwaukee
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report Basketball Preview 2017

  • Golden Eagle Sports Report

    5 Golden Eagles Win BIG EAST Postseason Awards

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Henry Ellenson makes return to Bradley Center as a Piston

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    BIG EAST First Round Preview: MUBB vs. St. John’s

  • Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Former basketball player Dr. Lloyd Walton inducted into M Club Hall of Fame

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Game Previews

    Season preview: MU club ultimate ‘Birdhouse’ ready to pull upsets

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Van Sickle becomes first golfer to be inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Beats that fuel women’s basketball before the game

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    GESR: “The Breakdown” talks women’s volleyball 11/5

  • WATCH LIVE: Golden Eagle Sports Report

    Golden Eagle Sports Report

    GESR: Men’s Basketball Preview “First Look”