Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Marquette Radio loves the internet, if you haven’t noticed. As such, one of our favorite gems to escape the online realm is Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Since its inception, the intimate cover performance series has fascinated over 3 million subscribers on its Youtube channel.
Listen to the interview above with singer Robyn Adele Anderson and see them perform in Milwaukee Nov. 1 at the Riverside Theater.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.