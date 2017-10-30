Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

Postmodern Jukebox with singer Hannah Gill recording their cover of "Somebody that I used to know." Photo via: facebook.com/postmodernjukebox

Marquette Radio loves the internet, if you haven’t noticed. As such, one of our favorite gems to escape the online realm is Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Since its inception, the intimate cover performance series has fascinated over 3 million subscribers on its Youtube channel.

Listen to the interview above with singer Robyn Adele Anderson and see them perform in Milwaukee Nov. 1 at the Riverside Theater.