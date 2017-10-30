The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

GM Powell, Music DirectorOctober 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Postmodern+Jukebox+with+singer+Hannah+Gill+recording+their+cover+of+%22Somebody+that+I+used+to+know.%22+Photo+via%3A+facebook.com%2Fpostmodernjukebox
Postmodern Jukebox with singer Hannah Gill recording their cover of

Postmodern Jukebox with singer Hannah Gill recording their cover of "Somebody that I used to know." Photo via: facebook.com/postmodernjukebox

Postmodern Jukebox with singer Hannah Gill recording their cover of "Somebody that I used to know." Photo via: facebook.com/postmodernjukebox

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story







Marquette Radio loves the internet, if you haven’t noticed. As such, one of our favorite gems to escape the online realm is Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Since its inception, the intimate cover performance series has fascinated over 3 million subscribers on its Youtube channel.

Listen to the interview above with singer Robyn Adele Anderson and see them perform in Milwaukee Nov. 1 at the Riverside Theater.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Artist Interview

Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’
Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’
Girlpool talks new album, touring
Girlpool talks new album, touring
New Music Monday: Lorde Fredd33
New Music Monday: Lorde Fredd33
AJR preps for Marquette concert
AJR preps for Marquette concert
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Answering the Questions that Matter
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Answering the Questions that Matter

Other stories filed under Featured

Alt-J hits hard at Riverside
Alt-J hits hard at Riverside
Moon Taxi has MKE ‘Put ‘em Up’ at the Pabst
Moon Taxi has MKE ‘Put ‘em Up’ at the Pabst
MUR Show of the Week: Too Much Noise
MUR Show of the Week: Too Much Noise
Show of the Week: Faith@Marquette
Show of the Week: Faith@Marquette
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Answering the Questions that Matter
Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Answering the Questions that Matter
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    Girlpool talks new album, touring

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday: Lorde Fredd33

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    AJR preps for Marquette concert

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Answering the Questions that Matter

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    Hi-ker: Answering the Questions that Matter

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    Campdogzz: Answering Questions that Matter

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday: Jon Chacon

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday (On Wednesday): Fabian James

  • Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday (On Wednesday): King Cezar