Marquette outlasts Pirates, earns BIG EAST home match

Carrie Madden scored Marquette's first goal in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Marquette will host a BIG EAST Tournament match for the first time since 2014 following its 2-0 road shutout over Seton Hall.

Redshirt junior Carrie Madden continued her stellar month, notching her fifth goal of October in minute 22. Madden scored the goal following perfectly placed passes by Eli Beard and a deflection by Seton Hall goalkeeper Laura Dramis.

“There was more of a target and a burden on her shoulders,” head coach Markus Roeders said to BIG EAST Digital Network’s Kevin Huebler. “At the end of the day, I’m happy she got another goal today.”

The other goal for Marquette came in minute 63. A Leah Celarek corner kick hit the back of Seton Hall midfielder Lauren Hill’s head and bounced into the back of the net. It was the first goal an opponent committed against Marquette since Villanova did it Sept. 28.

The Golden Eagles thrived on corners, owning a 6-1 advantage.

The win was not always such a sure thing. The Pirates had a 9-3 shot advantage at one point and dominated possession in the first 15 minutes. Seton Hall finished the night with a 14-12 shot advantage.

Marquette, the fourth seed, will host the fifth seed Xavier Sunday at 1 p.m. central time for the BIG EAST quarterfinals. Roeders is 9-3 in the Golden Eagles’ opening game of the BIG EAST Tournament.

“It was important for us to get those three points tonight and then put ourselves in a position to host a quarterfinal game on Sunday, so it was huge,” Roeders said to Huebler. “I’m really proud of our team.”