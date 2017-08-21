The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette employee struck by car, stable condition

Clara Janzen, Assistant News EditorAugust 21, 2017Leave a Comment

The scene surrounding the incident.

The scene surrounding the incident.

Photo by Clara Janzen

Photo by Clara Janzen

The scene surrounding the incident.

A female Marquette University employee was struck while in a crosswalk near 15th Street by an eastbound driver on Wells Street.

The employee was transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition. She was conscious and talking at the scene.

The male driver of the green, four-door sedan that struck the employee is being detained by the Marquette University Police Department at their headquarters while the investigation continues. He did not sustain serious injuries.

MUPD Captain Jeff Kranz said the name of the employee will be released later upon further assessment of her injuries and the incident. “She was legally in the crosswalk when she was struck,” Kranz said.

The entire front windshield of the vehicle was smashed and is lodged in the median of the street.

Kranz said the police are investigating some form of intoxication of the driver as a possibility, but they could not confirm the cause of the crash at this time.

The driver cooperated with the investigation, was cited by MUPD for failure to yield to a pedestrian, and released.

The road will continue to be closed until further notice, while police are removing evidence from the car and investigating the scene before they have the car removed.

“One of our Jesuit priests who serves in our Office of Campus Ministry is currently with our employee in the hospital. As thousands of students will return to campus in the next week, we urge all local motorists to please watch out for pedestrians so that we can keep our community safe,” university spokesman Chris Jenkins said in a statement.

Updates to come as more information is released.

