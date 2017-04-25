The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

Eliana Reed, News ReporterApril 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Helen Dudley //helen.dudley@marquette.edu

Photo by Helen Dudley //helen.dudley@marquette.edu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Nursing students now have the opportunity to add anesthesia specialities to their resumes as The Marquette College of Nursing aims for expansion with the reveal of their new graduate program.

The college plans to launch the new three-year nurse anesthesia educational program August 2017. The goal is to prepare Marquette nursing students to understand all areas of health care.

Lisa Thiemann, the program director, said the idea for the program sparked when the leaders of the college began to look at the significance of advanced practice nurses in modern healthcare. She also said the program hopes to help graduates attain skills needed to become positive agents for change in their environment.

“What a graduate of this program will be able to do is come forward into the clinical environment, the operating room environment and those healthcare facilities as expert clinicians in the nursing anesthesia specialty and also contribute and collaborate across the interdisciplinary environment to enhance patient outcome,” Thiemann said.

To make the program happen, the college received support from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital.

The creation relied heavily on its accreditation. “The faculty here and the dean were in the process of developing what’s called a self study, demonstrating that we have the capacity and the resources to (sustain a program like this),” Thiemann said.

Sarah Bergen and Stephanie McArthur, both sophomores in the College of Nursing, said they have mixed emotions about the new program. “I like that they’re expanding,” Bergen said. “I feel like they don’t have a lot of grad programs for nurses here.”

However, both said they were disappointed with the lack of advertising for graduate programs that Marquette offers. McArthur and Bergen said the only way they’ve received information about their options is by researching on their own.

After taking a look at the curriculum, Bergen and McArthur were surprised by the intensity of each semester of the graduate program. “It looks like hell,” Bergen said.

She also said she felt that for students who are required to have experience in nursing, there are a few courses that may be unnecessary repeats of undergraduate coursework.

The curriculum includes a total of 91 credit hours spread out over three years including fall, spring and summer semesters.

McArthur said she wasn’t pleased with the amount of summer courses. “I feel like nursing school is rigorous enough, and adding in summer would just make for a lot of unhappy people,” she said.

McArthur also said the program doesn’t fit for people interested in a part-time option. “Some people have families and get married and I just don’t see (the program) correlating well with, like, a mom.”

Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Students and faculty march for science
Students and faculty march for science
Statistics spur students stand up to human trafficking
Statistics spur students stand up to human trafficking
Pacific Islander culture celebrated at reception
Pacific Islander culture celebrated at reception
Marquette Physical Therapy Department helps man learn to walk again
Marquette Physical Therapy Department helps man learn to walk again
Marquette researchers seek innovative treatments
Marquette researchers seek innovative treatments
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    Higher Education

    Students and faculty march for science

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    News

    Statistics spur students stand up to human trafficking

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    News

    Pacific Islander culture celebrated at reception

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    Featured

    Marquette Physical Therapy Department helps man learn to walk again

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    Breaking the Silence

    Marquette researchers seek innovative treatments

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    News

    CEO of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin speaks at law school

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD Advisory Board Recap

  • Breaking the Silence

    PSA: Breaking the Silence with Amy Lovell

  • Breaking the Silence

    PSA: Breaking the Silence with Jenny Fischer

  • Nursing unveils new anesthesia program

    News

    Take a Stroll In My Scarf