Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

Marquette is not dwelling on the recent commitment of Greg Elliott, scheduling multiple at-home visits and offering Pittsburgh transfer Cam Johnson days after Elliott’s decision.

Per Scout’s Evan Daniels, Steve Wojciechowski visited 2018 power forward Joey Hauser yesterday. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, star recently included Marquette as one of the six school recruiting him the most. Hauser has significant connections to Marquette, with his older brother, Sam, playing on the team.

Scout ranks Hauser 17th in his class and first in the state, while other sites such as ESPN and 247Sports have Hauser ranked 31st and 25th.

Sunday, Wojciechowski will be courting former California 2017 commit Jemarl Baker, per Daniels. Baker, who committed to Cal before Cuanzo Martin left, also included Kentucky, Duke, Utah, Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, Arizona State and San Diego State in his top nine, per his AAU program. Daniels also reported that Kentucky head coach John Calipari will be visiting him tonight.

ESPN ranks Baker 65th in the Class of 2017 and ninth among undecided recruits. ESPN’s scouting report of Baker says that he “will be in the discussion for elite two-guards in his class.”

Johnson, who averaged 11.9 points per game last year, has already garnered serious interest from across the country. Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan, Arizona, Iowa State, South Carolina, Baylor, Ole Miss and TCU have all offered the 6-foot-8 sophomore, per Rivals’ Corey Evans.

Johnson would have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting next year because of NCAA transfer rules. His father told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that “uncertainty” facing Pitt prompted the decision to depart Pitt.

Wojciechowski will have some flexibility on the recruiting trail with two scholarships still open for next year and a third space for a recruit in the Class of 2018.