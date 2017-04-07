The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterApril 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette is not dwelling on the recent commitment of Greg Elliott, scheduling multiple at-home visits and offering Pittsburgh transfer Cam Johnson days after Elliott’s decision.

Per Scout’s Evan Daniels, Steve Wojciechowski visited 2018 power forward Joey Hauser yesterday. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, star recently included Marquette as one of the six school recruiting him the most. Hauser has significant connections to Marquette, with his older brother, Sam, playing on the team.

Related Stories
Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser
Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser

Scout ranks Hauser 17th in his class and first in the state, while other sites such as ESPN and 247Sports have Hauser ranked 31st and 25th.

Sunday, Wojciechowski will be courting former California 2017 commit Jemarl Baker, per Daniels. Baker, who committed to Cal before Cuanzo Martin left, also included Kentucky, Duke, Utah, Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, Arizona State and San Diego State in his top nine, per his AAU program. Daniels also reported that Kentucky head coach John Calipari will be visiting him tonight.

ESPN ranks Baker 65th in the Class of 2017 and ninth among undecided recruits. ESPN’s scouting report of Baker says that he “will be in the discussion for elite two-guards in his class.”

Johnson, who averaged 11.9 points per game last year, has already garnered serious interest from across the country. Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan, Arizona, Iowa State, South Carolina, Baylor, Ole Miss and TCU have all offered the 6-foot-8 sophomore, per Rivals’ Corey Evans.

Johnson would have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting next year because of NCAA transfer rules. His father told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that “uncertainty” facing Pitt prompted the decision to depart Pitt.

Wojciechowski will have some flexibility on the recruiting trail with two scholarships still open for next year and a third space for a recruit in the Class of 2018.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit
Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit
Fischer bridges gap during transition years for MUBB
Fischer bridges gap during transition years for MUBB
STEPPE: Elliott’s recruitment geographically significant
STEPPE: Elliott’s recruitment geographically significant
GOODS: Ewing hiring more than just a big name
GOODS: Ewing hiring more than just a big name
Recruiting: Q-and-A with 2019 target Nobal Days
Recruiting: Q-and-A with 2019 target Nobal Days

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s lax can’t stick with No. 3 Florida
Women’s lax can’t stick with No. 3 Florida
Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit
Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit
Second half droughts dooming men’s lacrosse
Second half droughts dooming men’s lacrosse
Fischer bridges gap during transition years for MUBB
Fischer bridges gap during transition years for MUBB
After two close calls, quidditch finally makes nationals
After two close calls, quidditch finally makes nationals
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Fischer bridges gap during transition years for MUBB

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    STEPPE: Elliott’s recruitment geographically significant

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    GOODS: Ewing hiring more than just a big name

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Q-and-A with 2019 target Nobal Days

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Golden Eagles Alumni prepare for year two at TBT

  • Recruiting: Wojo schedules visits with Baker, Hauser and offers Johnson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting scores: Hauser, Suggs among targets to win state titles