Recruiting: Elliott joins Marquette as fourth 2017 commit

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterApril 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Class of 2017 guard Greg Elliott will be committing to Marquette, joining Theo John, Jamal Cain and Ike Eke as members of Marquette’s incoming freshman class, per Rivals’ Branden Hunter.

Elliott, who turned down Michigan State University, Providence College and Virginia Commonwealth University, entered his senior season as relatively unknown, but had one of the best senior seasons in Michigan, finishing as a state finalist for Mr. Basketball. Even after a superb senior season at Detroit East English Village, 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-3 shooting guard 171st in the country, and fourth in Michigan.

While coaches cannot directly comment on recruits until after they sign their Letter of Intent, Marquette assistant coach Stan Johnson indirectly mentioned the commitment on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“Marquette Basketball got a lot better this week,” Johnson said in his tweet. “Great way to start the week. #mubb fans are going to love this one.”

Elliott will have a few familiar faces at Marquette, as he played on The Family AAU with Cain and Eke.

With Elliott’s commitment, Steve Wojciechowski has secured his third commitment from the state of Michigan. Elliott, Eke and Cain will be the first Golden Eagles to come from the Wolverine State since Chris Grimm suited up for then-head coach Tom Crean from 2002-’06.

“We want to try to take care of the places that are a little bit closer,” Wojciechowski said last November. “People really understand how great a program Marquette is and then (we will) selectively (recruit) outside our bread basket.”

Even after Elliott’s commitment, Marquette still has two scholarships to fill following the departures of Duane Wilson, Luke Fischer and Jajuan Johnson.

