Ben Dombrowski elected MUSG president

Ben Dombrowski and running mate Allie Bitz were elected as Marquette University Student Government president and executive vice president, respectively, with 61 percent of the vote.

The pair received nearly double the votes of incumbent MUSG President Adam Kouhel and running mate Reba Streightiff. The team was penalized five percent of the vote for violating campaign rules, finishing with 28 percent of the vote.

Student turnout was 23 percent, lower than previous years.

A further in-depth look at the election will be released shortly.