Women’s lacrosse goes 1-2 over spring break

Close Julianna Shearer scored 13 goals in the three games over spring break. Photo by Maggie Bean/Marquette Athletics Photo by Maggie Bean/Marquette Athletics Julianna Shearer scored 13 goals in the three games over spring break.

While most of us were relaxing at home or on vacation somewhere, women’s lacrosse continued their season-long seven-game road trip. Here’s what you missed while we were away.

Marquette vs. Northwestern, 18-10 loss.

The Golden Eagles began their spring break against No. 14/17 Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. Marquette competed and was in the game early on, as the Golden Eagles trailed 6-5 with 10 minutes left in the first half. With under a minute left in the half, the Wildcats were able to tally two more goals extending their lead. Marquette was only able to convert on five of its 18 shots in the second half, while Northwestern scored 10 more goals. Overall the team was outshot by the Wildcats 44-32.

Marquette was lead by Julianna Shearer, who set a program record scoring six goals on the afternoon. Goalie Molly Grozier also set a program record saving 15 Wildcat shot attempts.

Marquette vs. California, 18-11 loss.

Next the team traveled to Berkeley, California, and took on the Golden Bears. The Golden Eagles came out flat and found themselves trailing 6-1 just 12 minutes into the game. Eventually Marquette gained momentum and began the second half with two early goals, cutting the deficit to one. After the two teams traded off runs, Marquette trailed only 12-10 with just 15 minutes left in the game. The Golden Bears were the team with the answer, as they scored six of the game’s last seven goals.

Once again, Shearer recorded another strong performance with five goals, three draw controls and three ground balls. Marquette also added another member to their 100-point club when senior Amanda Bochniak recorded an assist. She joined fellow teammate and all-time points leader Claire Costanza (143 points) and 2016 graduate Hayley Baas (103 points).

Marquette vs. Cincinnati, 16-10 win

Marquette (3-6) ended its break with a crucial win in its BIG EAST opener against the Bearcats. The first half was a highly contested game, as both teams traded goals. The Golden Eagles never had more than a two-goal lead and ended the half tied 7-7. Marquette finally was able to get a little breathing room after three straight goals at the start of the second half. However, it was not safe until the team scored five consecutive goals, with Bochniak capping off the run with three goals in the last nine minutes.

Bochniak tallied a career-best four goals and four assists to lead the team with eight points. Riley Hill was right behind her with six points, earning a game-high five goals while also recording an assist. Shearer scored two goals, which brings her one shy of tying Baas’ all-time mark of 88 career goals. Shearer is also only four points away from joining the 100-point club.

Next up

Marquette will end its brutal road trip in Philadelphia when the Golden Eagles take on Temple Saturday at noon. The game will be another crucial BIG EAST matchup and the Golden Eagles will hope to go 2-0 for the first time in conference play.