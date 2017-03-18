Quinnipiac Q&A with Q30’s Sierra Goodwill

With Marquette’s first round NCAA tournament game set to tip off this afternoon, the Wire spoke with Q30 Sports reporter Sierra Goodwill about the Quinnipiac squad. What should Marquette fans know about Quinnipiac?

This is Quinnipiac’s third trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last five years, so it’s definitely hungry for that first win. The Bobcats have continually climbed the ranks at the mid-major level, and are a win in the NCAA Tournament away from opening some eyes around the country. Their strong out-of-conference resume and postseason experience make them a serious dark horse. However, Marquette definitely poses a big threat to Quinnipiac and a lot of things are going to have to be going right for QU and wrong for MU for the No. 12/No. 5 upset to happen.

Marquette plays a very fast-paced and offense-heavy style, how does Quinnipiac match up against a team like that?

Quinnipiac definitely prides itself on defense. Fifth year senior Adily Martucci will wreck havoc on any guard and has no trouble locking down opposing teams’ top shooter. But, the Bobcats also fall victim to slow starts quite often. If this happens against the Golden Eagles, things could get out of hand quick. If Marquette tries to push the pace on Quinnipiac, you could see the Bobcats shooting the first open shot every possession and firing with no hesitation from three. If the shots aren’t falling, and QU can’t slow the pace, it’ll be in trouble.

Which players should Marquette fans be worried about? Who are the stars on the team? Quinnipiac has a pretty balanced attack. On any given night, someone can get the hot hand and lead all scorers. This team has won three consecutive regular season championships and has only had one First Team selection in that time span. That sums up their team style of play. But as of late, Martucci has been knocking down her shots as well as playing great defense as she’s made it very clear that she wants to win a NCAA Tournament game before her career is over. Aryn McClure is also a consistent contributor for the Bobcats as she scored 28 points in the MAAC Championship game. Her athleticism lets her score from pretty much anywhere on the court, but she’s also very good at drawing defenders and then finding the open player.