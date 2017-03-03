The student news site of Marquette University

MUSG President Kouhel’s email misrepresents reporting by Marquette Wire

Amy Elliot-Meisel, Managing Editor of the Marquette Tribune • March 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Austin Anderson

MUSG President Adam Kouhel and MUSG advisor Jen Reid

Friday afternoon Marquette University Student Government President Adam Kouhel sent an email to the entire undergraduate student body addressing the allegations of a motion to investigate for impeachment the Wire reported on Tuesday.

In the email, Kouhel states the Wire “reported that a student filed a motion to investigate me for impeachment because of concerns regarding Student Organization Funding. While no motion has actually been filed, I do want to reassure the student body that these accusations are baseless.”

According to Article XII in the MUSG Constitution, to begin the impeachment process, “any member of MUSG may submit a request of impeachment to the Judicial Administrator for consideration by the Senate.”

An MUSG senator submitted a formal request to Anne Sorensen, the Judicial Administrator, Feb. 20 in an email obtained by the Wire thus beginning the process to investigate Kouhel for impeachment.

