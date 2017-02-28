The student news site of Marquette University

Think Tank Episode 2

Michael Hendricks, Director • February 28, 2017Leave a Comment

MUTV Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The new producer finally shows up to MUTV Entertainment, and he has some choice messages for Polly and Darry.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Entertainment

Think Tank Episode 1

MUTV's Entertainment department gets a brand new volunteer that must prove himself worthy to be on television...

Android Attack

In the not to distant future, Android phones take over the world to attack IPhone users...

Students share favorite ways to show love
Students share favorite ways to show love
Androids: They’re not that bad!

This one goes to all those Android phone users out there. Don't give up hope!...

59th Grammys Preview
59th Grammys Preview

Other stories filed under MUTV

Students have varied opinions on Student Government’s recent legislation

Marquette Student Government passed legislation to make the campus tobacco-free. Students have different opinions on this. Phil Pinarski has the story...

Women’s basketball closes out regular season with win
Women’s basketball closes out regular season with win
From Player to Coach: Marquette Hockey’s Will Jurgensen

After playing club hockey for Marquette, Will Jurgensen wasn't ready to move on. Now in his third season behind the bench for the Golden Eagles, he ha...

Heldt records double-double in victory against St. John’s
Heldt records double-double in victory against St. John’s
Students celebrate at National Marquette Day Pep Rally

The annual pep rally outside the Al McGuire Center kicked off the National Marquette Day festivities....