WLax sets scoring record against Kennesaw State

Photo by Austin Anderson Amanda Bochniak scored her second hat trick of the season against Kennesaw State.

It was only a matter of time before this year’s women’s lacrosse team set another program record.

Tuesday afternoon saw the Golden Eagles dominate against Kennesaw State, winning 20-7 as Marquette set a program record for single-game goals. Almost every player on the roster got in the game for Marquette. Amanda Bochniak recorded her second consecutive hat trick and she was followed by six other Golden Eagles who had multi-goal games. In total, the record-breaking performance featured 11 different goal scorers.

The win is Marquette’s second straight after defeating Central Michigan 12-9 last week and it improves the Golden Eagles’ record to 2-3 overall. Marquette jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Owls responded with two of their own. That would be the closest Kennesaw State would get. The Golden Eagles scored six unanswered goals and ended the half leading 10-4. The stomping continued in the second half and Kennesaw State would not have an answer.

Allison Lane and Julianna Shearer both filled up the stat sheet once again. Lane recorded a hat trick, three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Shearer added two goals and a team-leading five ground balls and five draw controls. Grace Gabriel added to her team leading goal count with two goals, moving her to 13 on the season. Riley Hill, Claire Costanza and Mary Kate Condon each recorded two goals as well.

A huge talking point for the Golden Eagles is their turnover problem. Before Tuesday’s game Marquette struggled and turned the ball over 84 times in just four games. Marquette had only eight turnovers against Kennesaw State, well below its season average. This helped the Golden Eagles maintain possession and allow their powerful offense to do the rest.

Three Golden Eagles also had career firsts Tuesday afternoon. Sophomores Logan Dobratz, and Abigail Squirrel and freshman Mary Kate Condon each netted a goal for the first time in their careers.

Next up Marquette will continue their long road trip and face No. 13/9 Colorado in Boulder this coming Sunday at 2 p.m.